Serena-Williams-in-stile-Flashdance-per-Berlei

Cosa fai per te? Siamo davvero troppo seri nella vita? Questo è l’interrogativo che si pone la bella tennista Serena Williams per la Berlei.

Il noto marchio di lingerie e intimo, anche sportivo, ha prodotto un video con la stupenda Serena Williams ed è lei stessa a condividerlo sul suo profilo ufficiale Instagram, la tennista mostra un lato serio e deciso di se stessa ma poi rivela: “Quando ballo mi lascio andare”.

Un video molto sensuale dove la tennista si scatena in un ballo in palestra e accompagna il video con un messaggio dedicato a tutti:

“Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa”.