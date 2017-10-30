Spettacoli

Dwayne Johnson scrive a Stan Lee: devo tutto a te

Ott 30, 2017
1 Min Read
dwayne johnson lettera per stan lee

La star di Hollywood Dwayne Johnson ha scritto una commovente lettera al suo mentore Stan Lee, l’ex stella del wrestling “The Rock” ha voluto ringraziare il creatore di fumetti che lo ha spinto, in pratica, ad accettare il ruolo in Jumanji Benvenuti nella giungla.

Jumanji è in pratica una sorta di sequel, con effetti moderni, del film del 1995 interpretato dal compianto Robin Williams, The Rock ha voluto anche firmare il suo messaggio di ringraziamento con la firma “Black Adam” cioè il personaggio della DC Comics.

Dwayne Johnson ha approfittato della presentazione di Jumanji al Comic-Con di Los Angeles, poi sul suo profilo Instagram ha condiviso uno scatto proprio con Stan Lee (soprannominato The Man), come una sorta di ricordo ma attuale in bianco e nero ed una dedica:

“Un uomo una leggenda. Quando sono arrivato ad Hollywood 17 anni fa, Stan Lee (il creatore di personaggi quali Iron Man, Spider Man, Hulk, Thor, X-Men, Dr Strange etc.) mi ha accolto a braccia aperte e mi ha offerto sempre preziosi consigli aiutandomi a costruire la mia carriera”.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Redazione

Redazione

La redazione di veb.it si occupa di fornire agli utenti delle news sempre aggiornate, dal gossip al mondo tech, passando per la cronaca e le notizie di salute.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment