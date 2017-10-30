Dwayne Johnson scrive a Stan Lee: devo tutto a te

La star di Hollywood Dwayne Johnson ha scritto una commovente lettera al suo mentore Stan Lee, l’ex stella del wrestling “The Rock” ha voluto ringraziare il creatore di fumetti che lo ha spinto, in pratica, ad accettare il ruolo in Jumanji Benvenuti nella giungla.
Jumanji è in pratica una sorta di sequel, con effetti moderni, del film del 1995 interpretato dal compianto Robin Williams, The Rock ha voluto anche firmare il suo messaggio di ringraziamento con la firma “Black Adam” cioè il personaggio della DC Comics.
Dwayne Johnson ha approfittato della presentazione di Jumanji al Comic-Con di Los Angeles, poi sul suo profilo Instagram ha condiviso uno scatto proprio con Stan Lee (soprannominato The Man), come una sorta di ricordo ma attuale in bianco e nero ed una dedica:
“Un uomo una leggenda. Quando sono arrivato ad Hollywood 17 anni fa, Stan Lee (il creatore di personaggi quali Iron Man, Spider Man, Hulk, Thor, X-Men, Dr Strange etc.) mi ha accolto a braccia aperte e mi ha offerto sempre preziosi consigli aiutandomi a costruire la mia carriera”.
This man. This legend. When I first broke into Hollywood 17yrs ago, Stan Lee (iconic co creator of Spider Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Dr Strange etc) welcomed me with open arms. Always offering sage advice to help build my career. Be imaginative, set no limits.. have fun, he said. Years had gone by, but at Stan’s #LAComicCon I had the opportunity to hug him again and say thank you. I was also truly moved yesterday by his words regarding the career I’ve been fortunate enough to build. Much more to accomplish. Cheers my friend to imagination, no limits and fun. Next time tequila’s on me! Your Black Adam⚡️🥃 (@hhgarcia41 📸)
Add Comment