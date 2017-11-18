Malcolm Young morto uno dei fondatori degli Ac/Dc

Con grande tristezza è stata annunciata sulla pagina ufficiale degli Ac/Dc la scomparsa di uno dei fondatori del gruppo: Malcolm Young.

Malcom, insieme al fratello Angus, era stato uno dei due fondatori del mitico gruppo, le sue condizioni si erano aggravate negli ultimi anni per un disturbo che lo aveva portato alla demenza, il leggendario chitarrista si è spento in giornata.

“Malcolm soffre di demenza e la famiglia vi ringrazia e chiede il rispetto della sua privacy” aveva dichiarato la famiglia del chitarrista, cercando di fornire delle informazioni sull’uscita di scena di Malcom ma salvaguardando la stessa privacy del chitarrista.

Pochi minuti fa dalla pagina ufficiale degli Ac/Dc è arrivata la notizia:

Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.