Malcolm Young morto uno dei fondatori degli Ac/Dc

Con grande tristezza è stata annunciata sulla pagina ufficiale degli Ac/Dc la scomparsa di uno dei fondatori del gruppo: Malcolm Young.
Malcom, insieme al fratello Angus, era stato uno dei due fondatori del mitico gruppo, le sue condizioni si erano aggravate negli ultimi anni per un disturbo che lo aveva portato alla demenza, il leggendario chitarrista si è spento in giornata.
“Malcolm soffre di demenza e la famiglia vi ringrazia e chiede il rispetto della sua privacy” aveva dichiarato la famiglia del chitarrista, cercando di fornire delle informazioni sull’uscita di scena di Malcom ma salvaguardando la stessa privacy del chitarrista.
Pochi minuti fa dalla pagina ufficiale degli Ac/Dc è arrivata la notizia:
Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.
As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.
As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.
Malcolm, job well done.
Durante la malattia il chitarrista era stato sostituito dal nipote Stevie Young, già al momento della diagnosi e dell’uscita di scena il manager del gruppo aveva dichiarato: “E’ una cosa terribile, un vero shock. Gli AC/DC non perdono solo un chitarrista ma il loro creatore, il loro mentore. E’ sempre stato lui il genio dietro la band“.
Un secondo messaggio è stato poi pubblicato sulla pagina ufficiale:
“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.
Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.
Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother.
While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief.
For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week.”
Add Comment